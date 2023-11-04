The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Remembering Wagga and the Riverina in years past

November 4 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wentworth Café and Windmill Restaurant in Gurwood Street, sometime before the verandahs were removed in 1974. Picture supplied (Wagga City Library and Jill Morrow)
The Wentworth Café and Windmill Restaurant in Gurwood Street, sometime before the verandahs were removed in 1974. Picture supplied (Wagga City Library and Jill Morrow)

25 YEARS AGO

Australia's oldest "satchel swinger", the legendary 85-year-old bookmaker Alf Ludwig, finished his career at this week's Wagga races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.