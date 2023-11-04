Remembering Wagga and the Riverina in years past

Australia's oldest "satchel swinger", the legendary 85-year-old bookmaker Alf Ludwig, finished his career at this week's Wagga races.
Former mayor Peter Dale declared himself as an independent candidate for next March's state election.
Dalman Parkway residents celebrated when their street was declared Street of the Season by the Wagga Tidy Towns Committee.
Mayor John Harding was delighted with the announcement of the number of district towns and cities included in the Olympic Torch Relay route.
A successful meeting saw Wagga International Raceway local club members take control of the track, with priority to be given to regional drivers to attract people back to the speedway.
225 workers who walked off the job at Riverina Wool Combing over a dispute about 33 maintenance workers being made redundant, have returned to work following a three-day standoff.
Tarcutta mailman Gary Fellows has completed his final 200-kilometre run and is looking forward to retirement.
The inaugural Civic Theatre Board of Trustees was announced with Ian Donald elected as chairman and Donna Hartwig as deputy chairman.
The Vietnam Veterans Charity bowls day at the Riverina Australian Football Club raised funds for the Maurie Kelly charity life machine for Wagga Base Hospital.
Local philanthropist Cedric Paul Lodge died at the age of 90 years.
Edna Cameron was farewelled at a morning tea after working at Wagga's Grace Bros store for 25 years.
Charles Sturt University held a special pre-graduation function for international student graduates unable to attend next year's graduation ceremonies.
The mayor, Ald M H Gissing and the Member for Farrer, David Fairbairn have joined the Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife, in his protesting the Commonwealth Government's decision to disband the Kapooka band. Ald Frisby is also organising a petition to be set up in Wagga business houses.
The Southern Riverina County Council has added an electric truck with a range of 25 miles and maximum speed of 33 miles per hour to its fleet.
Approximately 1000 people have signed a petition to present to the Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife, to obtain safer facilities at the pedestrian crossing adjacent to the St Maria Goretti Catholic school.
Wagga's annual clean-up campaign is on this week with residents asked to place rubbish in their gutter for a collection which excludes fallen trees, prunings, brick bats, soil and motor vehicle chassis.
The Greater Newcastle Permanent Building Society is offering 7.5% p.a. interest on all new and existing accounts through their local agent GJ Fitzpatrick & Co.
Mrs Marcia Fife gave a talk on her trip to Russia and the recent opening of the Sydney Opera House at the CWA Melbourne Cup luncheon held at the John Macarthur Hotel.
Mrs George Rava and Mrs N Mortimer are pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending the Mr S McGowan, Mr W Tomkins, Mr E J Lacey, Mr J K Martin, and Mr G F Negline were among those attending the annual general meeting of the Wagga branch of the Insurance Association of NSW.
President Mrs M Taber, presented her report to the fourth annual meeting of the Wagga branch of the Australian Association for the Hard of Hearing.
