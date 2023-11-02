You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Wagga's tradies can down tools early and ditch the high vis for the Murrumbidgee Turf Club's Tradies Day. Gates open at noon and the first race is a late start at 2.25pm, with a live DJ locked in to keep the day pumping along. Tickets are $5 prepaid online, $10 at the gate or free for tradies. Pre-book a table and chairs and drink tickets through mtcwagga.com.au.
The racing chariots and brass instruments are warmed up for Wagga's Relay For Life, which starts at 4pm at Conolly Park. The 24-hour marathon walk to raise money for Cancer Council will have a few hours under its belt before the official opening ceremony at 7pm.
Learn the art of weaving with Gamilaraay creative Debbie Wood at one of two workshops held at the Wagga Art Gallery over the weekend. Wiradjuri elder Aunty Cheryl Penrith hosts the workshops with Ms Wood, who incorporates her heritage and cultural background into her work to give it a modern interpretation. The workshops are held from 10am to 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets $10 plus booking fee through the Wagga Art Gallery website.
Join the South Wagga Apex Motor Mania for an action-packed day at the Wagga Kart Club on Tasman Road. The day features ride-on lawnmower racing, show cars on display, Dirt Outlaw Karts, local food vendors and a bar. Entry is $5 per person or $15 per family and the day gets under way when the gates open at noon and racing begins at noon.
The hottest ticket in town is to Rove McManus headlining Riverina Comedy Club at Tilly's. It's close to sold out, so get in quick to catch one of the most recognisable faces in Australian comedy after a run of recognisable in Wagga faces. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets $25 and available through Trybooking.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Clifton Street in Hilltop for the Hilltop run at 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Break out the boots and hit Coolamon Road for the Downside Bush Dance. The Tin Shed Rattlers are keen to see plenty of people there for the usual line-up of great dances and music. Entry is $5 for adults and $3 for children, cash only at the door. Check out the Facebook page for more information.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
Rivmed hosts the Yandarra 2023 festival at Ashmont's Jack Mission Oval from 10am to 3pm. The Ashmont Traditional Dance Group features, and there will be family fun activities, hair cuts, service providers, RivMed's Got Talent quest, rides, barbecue, workshops, bush tucker and more.
Duck out to Lake Albert and catch the Riverina Iris Farm's open garden before it wraps up for the weekend. It's open from 10am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Morning and afternoon tea available by donation, with proceeds going to the koalas.
