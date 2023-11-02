The social housing provider responsible for a unit that was engulfed by flames, killing the occupant inside, earlier this week says the property had a functioning smoke alarm.
Argyle Housing said it was working with authorities to determine the cause of the fatal fire, which ripped through a unit within its complex at Young just before 11pm on Tuesday, and was supporting other residents affected by the incident.
About 20 firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) rushed to the scene on Stoneridge Street and worked quickly to douse the flames, but the unit sustained significant damage.
Crews extinguished the fire just after midnight and the body of the occupant, a 69-year-old man, was located within the home.
He is yet to be formally identified.
IN OTHER NEWS:
FRNSW experts began investigating the cause of the fire and to determine if there was a working smoke alarm installed in the unit at the time.
On Thursday, Argyle Housing said the unit was equipped with a fully-functional fire alarm system.
"This system was thoroughly tested and serviced, ensuring optimal performance and reliability in case of emergencies," a spokesperson said.
Argyle Housing chief executive Carolyn Doherty said the organisation had been left heartbroken by the incident that "led to the loss of a client's life".
"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the bereaved family at this time," she said.
Three units at the Young complex were impacted by the fire and Ms Doherty said Argyle Housing was working with authorities to ensure the safety of other units at the site.
"We are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all our residents and we want to reassure the public that all our properties, including social housing for people over 55 years of age, are equipped with annually tested and compliant smoke alarms, in line with legislative requirements."
Three residents were displaced by the fire. However, two of them were able to return to their homes on following building and safety assessments
The third resident will be relocated to alternative housing until their property is repaired.
Ms Doherty said a unit adjoining the one destroyed by fire required major electrical work.
"Currently, these issues are being handled by the insurer. We are working diligently with the property owner, the NSW Land and Housing Corporation, to repair and rebuild these units," she said.
"Our aim is to bring them back online for social housing as soon as possible."
Police have urged anyone with CCTV footage or information about the incident to contact Young police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.