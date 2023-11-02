The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Argyle Housing assessing safety, looking into cause of fatal unit fire in Young

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 2 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The social housing provider responsible for a unit that was engulfed by flames, killing the occupant inside, earlier this week says the property had a functioning smoke alarm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.