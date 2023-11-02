Mac Webster is hopeful that South Wagga's first win of the season can kick the Blues into gear as they prepare to face Kooringal this weekend.
The Blues will welcome back Brayden Ambler for the clash against the Colts while they will be missing captain-coach Joel Robinson and Nathan Cooke.
Webster took on an assistant coaching position at the start of the season and led from the front with both bat and ball as they Blues defeated Wagga City by 15 runs last weekend.
The young all-rounder was pleased that he could contribute to the victory and said that's been pleased with his start to the season.
"Yeah it was great," Webster said.
"It was good to get a good innings in and spend some time out in the middle.
"Then it's always nice if you can pick up a few wickets as well, it makes your day very enjoyable.
"It's a good way to start my season, I was feeling a little bit rusty with the first couple of balls.
"But after that I just settled in and worked the pitch out, it felt pretty good so it's very promising I suppose."
Webster is juggling a couple of different commitments this season as he also plays for NSW Premier Cricket Club Gordon and he revealed plans to also play back home in Orange over the summer.
Juggling travel, cricket and university commitments can be difficult however Webster admits that everything had been pretty tame so far.
"That hasn't been too bad," he said.
"Luckily there's only been a couple of games scheduled during my uni term in Sydney so I've been able to stay in Wagga pretty centrally which has been good.
"There'll be a few more games in the holidays where I won't be around Wagga as much which will make it a bit easier and it's nice that it's worked out like that I suppose.
"I can focus on cricket in Wagga when I'm here then during during some of my uni breaks I can branch out a bit more."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Webster's performances in the opening few rounds of the season caught the eye of Riverina coach Trent Ball who named the all-rounder in his 39-strong squad for the upcoming NSW Cricket Country Championships and Country Bash.
Having previously represented Western in the past, Webster said it was a honour to earn selection in the Riverina squad.
"Yeah it's very exciting," he said.
"I had a call from the coach Trent yesterday and had a bit of a chat about how it's going to look and fortunately the carnival is in Orange which means that I won't have to travel very far given I'm going to go there.
"That's worked out well and I'm looking to meeting a few more cricketers from the Riverina region I suppose.
"I've spent a lot of time in Western so it's nice to branch out."
Currently sitting at 1-2 following the first few rounds, Webster was looking forward to the Blues' clash against Kooringal.
"It should be interesting," he said.
'It's probably not the start to the season that we would've liked and this weekend we might have a few of our senior players out.
"It'll be interesting to see how the team shapes up, but if we bring our best foot forward and play our best cricket on Saturday then I think we should be alright."
