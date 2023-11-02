The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mac Webster is hopeful that South Wagga's first win of the season can kick the Blues into gear

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mac Webster is hopeful that South Wagga's first win of the season can kick the Blues into gear as they prepare to face Kooringal this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.