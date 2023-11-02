It greatly concerns me that Australia has approved 322 defence exports to Israel over the past six years, according to new figures disclosed at a recent Senate hearing. The government-compiled figures, which include 49 permits for Israel-bound exports last year and 23 in the first three months of this year, cover both "military-specific goods and also dual-use devices". In its effort to become one of the top ten arms exporters, our country may be contributing to the Israeli war machine's murderous assault on civilians in Gaza.