The Daily Advertiser letters: Renewables are ruining rural Australia

By Letters
November 3 2023 - 4:30am
Every person in Rural Australia should be extremely worried, of being drastically affected, by the devastation caused by a Renewable Energy Factories Blight Disease (REFB) that is being spread across rural areas of Australia.

