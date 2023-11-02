Every person in Rural Australia should be extremely worried, of being drastically affected, by the devastation caused by a Renewable Energy Factories Blight Disease (REFB) that is being spread across rural areas of Australia.
REFs Blight is occurring following the roll out of Renewable Energy Factories (REFs). Consisting of solar farms, wind farms, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and high voltage (HV) transmission lines. No thought has been given to the short- and long-term consequences on rural Australia as a whole.
REFs Blight will have catastrophic effects causing:
A very good editorial ("Australia must back a Gaza pause now", November 1) concerning Australia's disgraceful decision to abstain on the UN resolution calling for a truce in Gaza.
As a Labor Party member for 20 years I have been disturbed at the government's weak and largely one-sided position on the conflict. While completely horrified at Hamas's terrorist attacks, it is also clear to me that over at least 70 years Palestinians have disproportionately suffered a lot more deaths, injuries and dispossession than Israelis.
It now seems the two-state solution is dead and most Palestinians will be expelled from their homelands. Australian Labor, once a champion of civil rights and of a just solution for both Israelis and Palestinians, now stands largely mute in the face of this catastrophe.
According to the ABC there are presently more than 100 active bushfires in NSW. Add those to the 80 active bushfires still active in Queensland and the approaching El Nino conditions, and eastern Australia could be facing a fire season almost as serious as the "Black Summer" of 2019-2020.
Every possible step must be taken to ensure that such a catastrophe cannot happen in 2023-2024.
Those unsure of what they can do should either do some research or consult their local fire and rescue service.
Lives could well depend on getting the fight right.
My thanks to Pope for his very accurate but chilling cartoon (Pope's View, The Daily Advertiser October 26), depicting the horrendous behaviour of Israeli PM Netanyahu, in his country's indiscriminate bombing of Gaza. While the actions of Hamas on October 7 are indefensible, the response of Israel's forces seems intent on wiping out the civilian population of "the largest prison in the world," held to ransom by Israel's blockade for the past decade.
In the last 24 hours over 700 Gazans have died, including many innocent women and children. I received news today that 23 members of the family of a London-based Palestinian journalist, Ahmed Alnaouq, have been killed by the bombing of their adjacent homes in the south of Gaza. He has lost his entire family of parents, brothers, sisters and their children. How can this be justified?
It greatly concerns me that Australia has approved 322 defence exports to Israel over the past six years, according to new figures disclosed at a recent Senate hearing. The government-compiled figures, which include 49 permits for Israel-bound exports last year and 23 in the first three months of this year, cover both "military-specific goods and also dual-use devices". In its effort to become one of the top ten arms exporters, our country may be contributing to the Israeli war machine's murderous assault on civilians in Gaza.
I have noticed in many reports concerning natural gas of late comments stating that the future of Australian gas is renewable. My understanding is that renewable involves zero greenhouse gases.
It is confusing indeed to read in other recent reports concerning natural gas that the main ingredient in natural gas is methane which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas over a 20 year period.
I find the reports to be incompatible and extremely concerning.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.