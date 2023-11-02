Dozens of cannabis plants, range of weapons seized in Griffith raid: Police

Dozens of cannabis plants and a range of weapons have been seized in a raid near Griffith.
A 40-year-old man will return to Griffith Local Court in December after being charged in the wake of the Strike Force Kincora search on a Lake Wyangan home last week.
Murrumbidgee Police District established Kincora to investigate cannabis cultivation in the area.
A search warrant was executed at the home on Boorga Road, around 11km north of the Griffith CBD, which police said led to the discovery of 56 cannabis plans, 7.5 kilograms of cannabis leaf, two knives, a taser disguised as a mobile phone, a baton, and a range of cultivation equipment.
The man arrested at the home was charged with a string of drug and weapons offences, and was released on conditional bail after his first appearance in Griffith Local Court on Thursday.
He faces three charges of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, and one each of supplying more than indictable and less than a commercial quantity of prohibited drug, possessing prohibited drug, and cultivating cannabis in a more than indictable but less than commercial quantity.
The man is due back before the same court on December 21.
