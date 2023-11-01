Just two days into the bushfire danger period, Riverina firefighters have been out in force battling blazes across the region.
Crews from the Ganmain Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade were called to a grass fire on Coxs Lane, Ganmain, located within close proximity to a structural premises at about 4.45am on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the RFS said two crews worked to extinguished the small grass fire and some loose timber in an area known as the lower showground.
Firefighters will patrol the area throughout the rest of Thursday.
The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.
Earlier on Wednesday, across the region at the Waradgery Beach in Darlington Point a second fire erupted in bushland.
RFS crews responded to the bush fire and quickly rendered it under control.
