The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

RFS crews investigating fire near Ganmain Showgrounds

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 2 2023 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just two days into the bushfire danger period, Riverina firefighters have been out in force battling blazes across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.