The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Snowy Valleys records big increase as tree changers look to regional NSW

By Stephanie Gardiner
November 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverina communities where the most tree changers are moving
The Riverina communities where the most tree changers are moving

Sydneysiders continue to lead the great escape to the country, while regional NSW has overtaken Queensland as the most popular new home for tree changers - and one of the hot spots for growth is in our own backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.