ON THE PACE: Riverina connections dominate Breeders Challenge day

RIVERINA connections dominated Breeders Challenge Final day.
Five of the six group features on Sunday were won by those from the region.
Lux Aeterna broke the Australasian two-year-old record when she clocked a mile rate of 1:49.9 for former Temora trainer-driver Rickie Alchin in the $150,000 fillies final.
The Young bred and owned Eye Keep Smiling took out the group one three-year-old fillies final while the Wagga bred Nathan Street claimed the two-year-old colts and geldings division.
The $50,000 four-year-old finals were won by Captains Queen (Nathan Jack) and My Ultimate Ronnie (Jarrod Alchin).
Michael Boots also won the opening event on the card with Doff Your Cap while Swayzee, who he part owns, took out the free-for-all feature.
Both were driven by former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart.
Jarrod Alchin also provided the quinella in the last of the 10 races.
****
PROMINENT owner Michael Boots had a night out at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Boots won the last four races to make it five wins on the program, for four different trainers.
Ellen Jones provided two with winners, Admirable and Montgomery Burns. The Drew Kenna-trained Repetitive led a Boots-owned trifecta while he also enjoyed wins with Can Feel The Fury (Dean Cernovskis) and Sugarpova (Nathan Jack).
It was one of four wins for Jack, who also drove three winners for David Aiken to give him a perfect night.
Jack was impressed with how Sugarpova returned from a spell, especially after racing without cover.
"It was good first-up and she hasn't done much work so I was pretty happy with how she went," Jack said.
"It's not really her go doing that much work and then chairing up but to her credit she put them away pretty easily.
"I'm sure there's better races for her."
****
JUNEE horseman Trevor White tasted success as both an owner and trainer on Tuesday.
White was able to win at Leeton with Imperious, who was driven by Peter Mc
It came after an earlier win by Defiant at Menangle.
Defiant was one of five winners for Cameron Hart on Tuesday.
****
GRIFFITH will hold their first meeting for the year on Saturday.
After nominations needed to be extended a six-race program has been assembled.
The first is at 6.41pm.
Wagga then races on Tuesday.
****
ON THE PACE is having a quick break but will return in November 23's edition of The Daily Advertiser.
