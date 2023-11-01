A team of specialist hazardous materials firefighters from Wagga have been called in to help handle a large lithium battery after it overheated on a rural property.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews responded to reports a lithium-ion battery had overheated at an address on Goobarragandra Road east of Tumut about 12.10pm on Wednesday.
FRNSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said the hazardous materials (Hazmat) unit from Wagga was sent to the scene as lithium-ion batteries can release toxic fumes, especially larger ones.
"Reports came in of a large lithium battery showing signs of heating up," Superintendent Dewberry said.
"Initial reports suggest the battery was not on fire but was venting and the occupants removed the battery from a building and placed it in the middle of a paddock."
Initial reports indicated the battery was located in an under-construction shed when it overheated and began releasing smoke, causing the the occupants of the building to remove the battery outside.
Superintendent Dewberry said firefighters donned protective clothing, including breathing apparatus, and buried the battery.
The nature of lithium-ion batteries means they cannot be put out using foam or water from a hose and need to be either dropped in water or buried.
