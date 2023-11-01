The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga FRNSW hazardous materials unit called to large lithium battery incident near Tumut

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 1 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Rescue NSW's Wagga hazardous materials unit was called to a large lithium-ion battery incident near Tumut on Wednesday, November 1. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Fire and Rescue NSW's Wagga hazardous materials unit was called to a large lithium-ion battery incident near Tumut on Wednesday, November 1. Picture by Taylor Dodge

A team of specialist hazardous materials firefighters from Wagga have been called in to help handle a large lithium battery after it overheated on a rural property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.