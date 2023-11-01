Just like the Voice, Labor's casual work bill goes too far

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke thinks his Closing Loopholes Bill is no big deal. When casual workers see the details, many will realise that they will be worse off.
Sort of like the Voice? Polls showed 70 per cent in favour of a Voice for Indigenous Australians, until Albanese put forward a radical plan that could only drum up 40 per cent at the ballot box.
Labor should learn from the referendum result.
Even Aboriginal elders like Mick Gooda warned Albanese his plan for Aboriginal power forever, written into the Constitution, would fail. So don't believe the tripe coming from the "yes" mob.
Australians didn't reject Aboriginals, they voted down Albanese's cunning plan to use Indigenous people to change power structures in Australia. Goodwill for Aboriginal people remains as strong as ever.
And Labor should look at where "no" voters live: 61 per cent "no" vote came from 59 of Labor's 78 electorates.
Even Linda Burney's Sydney seat of Barton rejected Albanese's Voice. "Yes" voters came from affluent city seats, many held by Teals - people who will never vote Labor in an election.
So, ignoring that it was Labor voters that deserted during the referendum, Albanese is now embarking on an attack on casual workers to increase union membership.
On the surface, converting casual work to permanent employment looks like a great idea.
But like the referendum, it's the detail. Albanese will have made the conditions so complicated that by election time, the 2.7 million casual workers may have turned very sour.
Once a casual worker is full time, or has part-time employee status, wages drop because the casual 25 per cent loading is gone.
Flexibility is gone, for both the employer and the worker.
"Gig economy" jobs may simply disappear. Workers that will lose out will include particularly young mums seeking to re-enter the workforce, older people, and young workers starting out.
The attack on labour hire companies is particularly vicious. One of my sons started his career with a labour hire mob.
During one hire placement, he was offered a full-time job by the company. His career took off, thanks to that start as a labour hire worker.
The biggest losers will be contractors.
Veteran business writer for The Australian, Robert Gottliebsen, points out: "The business blueprint confuses employment arrangements and commercial contracts. This means that enterprises like those providing regular gardening, electrical, plumbing, IT and many other services must prepare for years of legal chaos."
Not only will tradies suffer loss of income, but productivity will suffer, because independent tradies work wherever and whenever they can, competing on quality and price for every job.
Competing? Now there's a dirty word that union bosses no longer want to see!
And Labor wants to unionise the 50,000 long-haul owner drivers by reintroducing the infamous Road Safety Remuneration Tribunal, which under the Gillard government set about putting independent truckies out of business.
Mr Burke knows that many workers will end up with less pay.
"What we're saying is: if you want to apply to switch from being a casual to a permanent because you are working permanent hours anyway, then from the time you change, you no longer get the (casual, 25 per cent) loading. You just change to being a permanent from then on," he said.
For the 10 years or so that I worked at the DA, I was a casual. When a permanent vacancy arose, I was invited to apply but declined - I wanted to be a casual to have control over when I wanted to work, and when I wanted to go on holidays. And I received more money, via the casual loading. I would not have welcomed government pressure to become permanent.
Being "permanent" can be useful when applying for loans or rentals. If the bill was simply about giving long-term casuals permanent status, it could be quite popular.
But as with the Voice, Labor is going too far. Failure at the ballot box next time would mean Labor losing government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.