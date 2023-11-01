The racing chariots and brass instruments are warming up as organisers finalise plans for Wagga's epic Relay For Life event this weekend.
Large crowds are expected to gather at Conolly Park from 4pm on Friday as the town's premier cancer fundraiser returns to the location for the first time since COVID.
The event will return in a new 24-hour format this year, from Friday afternoon until 4pm on Saturday, with members of the public encouraged to turn up and back the cause, raising much-needed funds for the Cancer Council.
Formal proceedings will begin at 7pm on Friday as the opening ceremony kicks off.
The Kapooka Army Band will return to the event for the first time in more than a decade.
Relay for Life chair Alan Pottie said the band's Josh McKellar will MC stage events over the two days.
The Amie St Clair Foundation will also be conducting free melanoma skin checks at the park from 11am-2pm on Saturday in partnership with the Melanoma Institute.
The foundation was started up by Annette and Peter St Clair in 2010, after they lost their daughter Amie to melanoma at the age of just 23.
The relay will also hail the return of the popular chariots with races set to begin at 10.30am on Saturday.
Mr Pottie said the chariots ran for the first time in 2019 and proved a big hit.
The 10 chariots, provided by the South Wagga Lions Club, have been painted by inmates at the Junee Correctional Centre.
The chariots were lined up for the relay last year, before wet conditions forced the event indoors.
"We have a much bigger schedule of races [this year compared to 2019] and that will be coordinated by the South Wagga Lions Club," he said.
Members of the public are encouraged to turn up for as little or as long as they are able to commit, but for those staying for the full event there will be a dedicated camping area.
"We'll have sites marked out around the oval," Mr Pottie said.
There will also be food vendors, live music and more.
The closing ceremony will take place at 2.30pm on Saturday.
Mr Pottie was awarded Wagga's Citizen of the Year award in January for his dedication to the Relay for Life event and his efforts to raise cancer awareness.
