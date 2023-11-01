The Daily Advertiser
All the photos as Wagga goes all out for Halloween at police station, Ashmont Ngurra Hub event

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 1:46pm
There was plenty of spooktacular fun to be had across Wagga on Tuesday evening as trick-or-treaters hit the streets in search of lollies or a fright.

Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

