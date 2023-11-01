There was plenty of spooktacular fun to be had across Wagga on Tuesday evening as trick-or-treaters hit the streets in search of lollies or a fright.
A 'Spooktacular Halloween disco' hosted by Ashmont's Ngurra Hub and Playgroup NSW's Ngurra Connected Beginnings proved to be a big hit.
The event, supported by Dindima Aboriginal Football Club, featured plenty of fun and games.
Elsewhere, Wagga police held a Halloween fun night at the city's police station, where children were invited to grab some lollies, and take photos with officers and a cop car.
The front of the station was also decked out in Halloween decorations, including a photo seat complete with spiders, cobwebs and jack-o'-lanterns.
