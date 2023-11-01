A successful Wagga jewellery store that has been putting the sparkle in people's lives for almost four decades is set to close its doors in the coming weeks.
Third-generation jeweller Robert Nicholson transformed what had been Chinese restaurant 'David's Kitchen' at 117 Baylis Street into Nicholson's Jewellers in 1987.
For almost 40 years Mr Nicholson has successfully run the business alongside his wife, Cassandra, but soon the doors to the popular store will officially close as they look to retire.
"It's been a roller coaster ride," Mr Nicholson said.
"It has been a privilege to look after so many wonderful people, making heirlooms, sharing their stories and special moments.
"But, we want to retire and the best way we know how is to empty our safes."
Mr and Mrs Nicholson have been working hard to sell the remaining jewellery in recent weeks as they prepare to close - and there has been no shortage of eager shoppers coming in to bag a bargain.
"We do love our customers," Mr Nicholson said.
"We have a diverse clientele and a lot of people off the land who have been coming in for generations.
"One lady came in the other day and told me she remembers being served by my grandfather Harold, in the 1960s.
"Another customer brought in a beautiful brooch that had belonged to the Royal Family in Russia.
"There are some really interesting pieces around."
The closure of the store will also mark the end of a long career as a jeweller for Mr Nicholson, who as a young man would have never guessed he'd become the owner of a jewellery store.
Mr Nicholson said despite his grandfather, father and brothers being jewellers, he hadn't seen himself ever working in the same industry as them until he began helping at his brother's jewellery store in Albury.
Wanting to venture out on his own, Mr Nicholson moved to Wagga in 1985 and bought a well-known business in The Strand Arcade called Pocock's Jewellers.
Despite already playing a big role in his life, it was ironically his career that led him to find the love of his life.
Mr and Mrs Nicholson met at a jewellery buying conference in Sydney and soon married before joining their professional forces in 1987. They outgrew The Strand Arcade and fell in love with the Baylis Street site.
The pair said their move to the main street was a career highlight for both of them.
"It was an exciting time, designing our jewellery store and the shopping experience we wanted our clients to enjoy," Mr Nicholson said.
He said some of the most memorable moments over the decades have been sourcing the special diamonds or unusual gems for his clients and working with them on the design that best tells their story.
Mr Nicholson often travelled overseas to international jewellery trade fairs, where he would source unique pieces from all over the world.
Mr and Mrs Nicholson said they would like to thank their many loyal customers from over the years.
