Firefighters worked into the early hours of Wednesday morning to put out a car fire on a rural road north of Wagga.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were notified of a vehicle alight at Downside shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the RFS said crews were called to the intersection of Hatwells Road and Prices Road, and found the car and a small area of grass well alight.
Five firefighters worked to extinguish the fires, which were put out just before 2am on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time but anyone with information has been urged to contact Wagga police station on 6922 2599.
