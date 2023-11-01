The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Rural Fire Service crews called to car fire at Downside

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters put out a car fire on Hatwell Road at Downside on Tuesday night. Picture by Ash Smith
Firefighters put out a car fire on Hatwell Road at Downside on Tuesday night. Picture by Ash Smith

Firefighters worked into the early hours of Wednesday morning to put out a car fire on a rural road north of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.