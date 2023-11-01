The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Why are we brainlessly worshipping dead people at Halloween?

By Letters
November 2 2023 - 4:30am
We have just had Halloween here at my place. What a grotesque, obscene, US commercialised concept that is.

