We have just had Halloween here at my place. What a grotesque, obscene, US commercialised concept that is.
Shops and shopping trollies loaded with skeletons, skulls and tortured faces covered in spiders and spider webs, all made of plastic to be thrown away the next day.
I guess that someone is making a quid (sorry dollar) out of it.
Why are we brainlessly worshipping the bones and putrefied remains of dead people? Don't we have wars for that?
But next year I am getting into the full spirit of Halloween. I am taking the grandchildren and a shovel to the cemetery to dig up their grandma. Why play with silly morbid toys when you can fully participate with the real - sorry - dead thing?
And there will be fun, lollies (sweets - it is a US concept) and Vicks VapoRub for the kids. No dogs allowed.
A letter was published under my name on October 24 with the heading "Ways of dealing with the world".
I wish to add to what I wrote, following a dreadful murder at a school in Sydney last week. My previous letter largely dealt with the difficult issues those with a mental illness face dealing with the present situation in the world including war.
My work over a long period of time was as a psychologist. This didn't stop me from experiencing mental illness.
I was staying in Sydney last week in a hotel three blocks away from where this act of violence occurred. This traumatised me on a number of levels especially being so close to the event.
I wonder what is happening in our society in terms of violence, particularly domestic violence. This needs to be explored further.
The media, and others, portrayed this act as one done by a person with a mental illness. The research indicates mentally people are no more likely to commit a violent act than members of the general community. This attitude from my experience can cause trauma for people with a mental illness. These acts are evil acts. People still in my opinion have choices in regard to how they act.
All I ask for is understanding and consideration of the above issues raised in this letter and the previous one.
If you or someone you know needs crisis support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or AccessLine on 1800 800 944.
On Thursday, October 26, Australia's peak farming body, National Farmers Federation, launched an unprecedented campaign to try and highlight anti-agriculture policies from the Albanese government.
Unfortunately, despite its significance, the launch received limited national media attention.
Our Prime Minister has been dubbed 'anti-ag Albo', as his government oversees falling confidence in the agriculture sector, and inevitably short and long-term increases to the price of staple foods, because government policy is reducing the ability of our farming sector to grow livestock and crops for domestic and international consumption.
The NFF national campaign, titled Keep Farmers Farming, will focus on key issues such as water buybacks in the Murray-Darling basin, the proposed ban of live sheep exports to the Middle East, worker shortages on farms and in the food supply chain, environment laws, transmission lines and competition policy.
Unless people power convinces our government that food production is important to Australians, in the near future we will have many farmers walking off the land, significant job losses in rural communities and more cost of living pressures at your local supermarket.
If you live in the city, please do not underestimate the reality of this emerging crisis and the impact it will have on your family budget. If you value fresh food at an affordable price, farmers and the country towns that depend on them need your support more than ever.
Like Sophia Walter, I watch, with both empathy and concern, as communities argue about the impacts of local renewable energy projects.
Most disheartening and disappointing, however, is members of the Coalition using community uncertainty over climate solutions as a weapon to progress their own political agenda ("Environment being used as a pawn in a sickening game", October 30).
The science is clear: climate change is the biggest threat to our precious environment bar none. And fossil fuels are responsible for over 75 per cent of the greenhouse gases causing climate change. Ending the burning of these dinosaur fuels as fast as possible is the solution.
Local environment protection and community consultation are vital, as are jobs for impacted workers, but the end game is having renewable energy flooding coal, oil and gas out of the system.
Time is running out. We must work together to build the clean energy that will protect our environment for all the years to come.
