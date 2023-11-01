Police are in the process of speaking with witnesses and an investigation is under way after a brawl reportedly broke out on the main street of a Riverina town.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District were called to the intersection of Green and Urana streets in Lockhart about 7pm on Tuesday following reports of a brawl.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers arrived to find the four people who were believed to have been involved in the altercation had fled the scene.
Police are following up with witnesses and anyone with any information regarding the incident has been urged to contact Lockhart police station on 6937 9870.
