Staff at a Riverina school are busy making last-minute preparations ahead of its 100th birthday party this weekend.
Former staff and students will descend on Junee North Public School as it marks the historic occasion with much fanfare on Saturday.
Principal Justine McDevitt said there was much anticipation as the planning committee made final preparations for the big celebrations.
"Everyone's very excited," Ms McDevitt said.
Formal proceedings will kick off at 10am, with speeches, the cutting of the cake and the revealing of contents of a time capsule.
"That has been buried for the last 25 years," Ms McDevitt said.
Another special moment will be the unveiling of a drawing of the school, which was given to former principal Phil Gooley who passed away a few years ago.
Mr Gooley led the school from 1994 until 2000.
"His family has donated the drawing back to the school," Ms McDevitt said.
Centenary pavers will also be unveiled around the new flagpole area at the front of the school.
"People were able to order pavers with their name on them," Ms McDevitt said.
The big day will also include school tours, a barbecue lunch, activities, market stalls and displays of the school's history.
"We've collected many old school photos that people have sent in," she said.
"We're putting out items from our archives as well including lots of trophies, shields and items that have been at the school for a long time."
Classrooms will also feature displays while the library will feature a section of all the books donated to the school over many years.
The anniversary has also proven to be the catalyst for classmates to reunite.
"A lot of school [student] groups have organised their reunions to coincide with this ceremony," Ms McDevitt said.
The celebrations were initially expected to be held a year ago, but COVID restrictions ensured that didn't happen.
"There was a period when we couldn't have visitors at the school, so we had to put it off until this year," she said.
