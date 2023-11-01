A high-ranking United Services Union member has praised Riverina workers for their stand and welcomed the outcome of a strike for putting pay negotiations "back on track".
Last week, workers at the Temora-based Goldenfields Water, which supplies water to multiple Riverina local government areas, walked off the job amid a tense pay dispute.
A statement released this week said USU members at the water council returned to work last Thursday following a decision stop work two days prior over the water body's "refusal to negotiate a fair outcome in their award".
IN OTHER NEWS:
After initially refusing to meet with USU members, general manager Aaron Drenovski met with them on Thursday and agreed to re-engage with the union to "meaningfully negotiate on member claims", the statement said.
USU general secretary Graeme Kelly said the union was "seeking agreement from Mr Drenovski to attend a meeting of members and to agree to continue to negotiate" and welcomed the outcome.
"That members had to take industrial action to achieve this was unfortunate but, in the end, it achieved its goals," Mr Kelly said.
He said Mr Drenovski had also agreed to attend all future enterprise agreement meetings in person.
"It is our hope that having a council decision maker in the room for negotiations will speed up the process," Mr Kelly said.
The general secretary praised Goldenfields workers for taking the stand, saying they are "to be congratulated".
"Their convictions, backed by actions, and sacrifice have got negotiations back on track," Mr Kelly said.
"We are looking forward to a quick and favourable conclusion to negotiations soon."
He also reiterated that members "put the community first" throughout the period of industrial action.
"[During the industrial action] our members diligently maintained essential roles to ensure water supply and quality was delivered to the community, without interruption," he said.
A Goldenfields spokesperson said the water body was "pleased" to welcome USU members back to work after the industrial action "following ongoing disputes with award negotiations."
"Goldenfields is looking forward to progressing to the final stages of negotiations and working towards a resolution that will have the best interests of their staff and community in mind," the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.