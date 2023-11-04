An upcoming day of memories as Temora honours loved ones
Each November the Temora Greyhound Club stages what has become known as its annual Memorial Meeting.
This year, on November 8, the meeting will be held at the Riverina track, with several industry loved ones who have passed away being honoured.
"Each year we hold the Memorial Meeting and people who have lost someone who was involved in greyhound industry, buy a trophy and the club names a race in honour of those people," Temora's racing operations officer Donna Widdows explained.
"On the day the family come up with their trophy and present it to the winner of the race named after their loved one, and photos are taken for the club and the families.
"It's a time where the families can come to the track, see people they haven't seen for a while and get the family together to remember the times they had at the greyhound races and involved with the greyhounds themselves. It's a great day and we usually have more names than races."
It might be hard to top their opening day back on April 16 this year, but it is guaranteed to be the biggest race meeting ever held at Muswellbrook.
On December 10 heats of the 2023 Muswellbrook Cup will be run over the 571m trip, then on December 17, the big day will see the eight Cup finalists race for $25,000 first prize.
Also in the Riverina, the Wagga club will host the final of its annual feature event, the Bidgee Cup, on November 10, while the progressive club has also announced a new event to be added to the calendar.
The Bidgee Maiden will be held in December and carry prize money of $10,000 to the winner. Heats will be run on December 15 with the final the following week on December 22.
The Group 3 Ladbrokes Goulburn Cup was run on October 27 and Chris O'Brien's Quantifiable led throughout to capture the $40,000 prize.
However, everyone involved had to spare a thought for race caller and club president Gary Clark.
But unfortunately he had to make the call on the morning of the race meeting to be a late scratching when a stomach bug got the better of him.
Fellow caller Kel O'Rourke, who had been set to perform trackside presentation duties for the club, was a late call up to deputise for Clark in the racecaller's box.
He offered his best wishes to his good friend, before joking that he may have brought out his Gary Clark voodoo doll the night before.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
