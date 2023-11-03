The Daily Advertiser
Home/Photos and Video

Feature Property: 411 Gelston Park Road, Gelston Park

November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainability is sorted with a 6.63KW solar system, an 80,000L rainwater tank, and a productive veggie patch and fruit trees. Picture supplied.
Sustainability is sorted with a 6.63KW solar system, an 80,000L rainwater tank, and a productive veggie patch and fruit trees. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.