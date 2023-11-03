BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
This property beckons you to embark on a journey of serenity and natural beauty.
With a sprawling expanse of 72 acres, it boasts a diverse landscape featuring rocky outcrops and lush grazing paddocks, complete with breath-taking panoramic views of Lake Albert, the heart of Central Wagga, and far beyond.
Every living space within the property has been strategically designed to immerse you in the splendid 180-degree views.
The renovated kitchen features a double oven, a sleek cooktop, stone benchtops, and ample storage, ensuring that every meal prepared is a delight.
The outdoor living spaces are equally impressive, with a Pergola equipped with pull-down screens and a built-in heater, creating a perfect setting for outdoor gatherings. A dedicated fire pit area adds charm, perfect for spending nights under the stars.
There are four spacious queen bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The master bedroom is a luxurious sanctuary with an ensuite and a walk-in robe. The three-way main bathroom is stylish and practical.
The property is equipped with a 12 8m powered double garage shed, complete with a bathroom and mezzanine storage.
Sustainability is sorted with a 6.63KW solar system, an 80,000L rainwater tank, and a productive veggie patch and fruit trees.
