A Wagga couple has been honoured for their commitment to combat depression and suicide.
NSW Black Dog Ride coordinators and Wagga organisers Bear and Nerolie Falconer were awarded community service awards by member for Wagga Joe McGirr at a special function held at the Black Swan last week.
Bear said the honour came as a "complete surprise."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's a huge boost [to the cause] and to the Black Dog Ride as well," he said.
Bear hopes the award will help to raise their profile and let those struggling with depression and suicide know that there is help out there.
The duo received the joint honour for their tireless commitment to the cause with both taking part in the Black Dog Ride for suicide prevention every year since 2016.
Earlier this year Bear also went bare as parted with his beard of 43 years when it was shaved off in an initiative which raised more than $10,000 to support the Black Dog Ride and Ronald McDonald House.
Reflecting on what led him to become involved in the ride, Bear said it was driven by a concern about the lack of public discourse on suicide and depression and the stigma attached to both.
Working in hospital security over the years, Bear said he came across many troubled souls and learned it's important to "build rapport" with them.
"Talking to them, some of their stories are quite horrific," he said.
When an opportunity arose for them to get involved, Bear said he took it.
While the couple hadn't been affected significantly by suicide before their involvement in the ride, they have sadly experienced more than one loss since.
"We hadn't been touched by it when we got involved... then we lost a cousin in Sydney and a good mate. Everyone said they didn't see it coming.
"No one knew, and that's the biggest thing - that nobody knows because people are very good at hiding depression and suicidal thoughts," he said.
"If people keep thinking there's a stigma about asking for help, they won't ask."
Bear also thanked all the sponsors of the Black Dog Ride and everyone who contributes to the cause.
"I'd just like to say a big thank you to everyone involved. We've received a reward for what we've done, but without the people [behind us] it wouldn't have happened," Bear and Nerolie said.
