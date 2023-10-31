The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Nick McCarthy back for more after premiership success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
October 31 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A late replacement turned into premiership success and now Nick McCarthy is back for more.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.