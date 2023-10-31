The Daily Advertiser
Brandon Demmery enjoyed a successful first outing with his new team

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 31 2023 - 2:45pm
Brandon Demmery enjoyed a successful first outing with his new team which keeps him in the title hunt for both the Supersport 300 and R3 Cup titles with a round to go.

