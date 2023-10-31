Brandon Demmery enjoyed a successful first outing with his new team which keeps him in the title hunt for both the Supersport 300 and R3 Cup titles with a round to go.
Demmery had been running his own operation throughout the first five rounds of the Australian Superbike season however made the switch to RaceDNA Motorsports prior to the weekends running at Phillip Island.
After a sixth place finish in the opening Supersport 300 race of the weekend, Demmery then bounced back strongly to finish second in the second race.
In what was his 200th race in the series, the former Wagga local only missed out on victory by .060s.
He would then fail to finish the third race which saw him finish seventh for the round and take a hit in the standings.
In his R3 Cup running, he recorded finishes of third, fifth and sixth across the three races which saw him finish the round in fifth place overall.
The last round of the championship is set to be held at The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia on December 1-3 and Demmery is currently sitting just five points off the Supersport 300 series lead.
Henry Snell (261) currently holds the lead while Cameron Swain (260), Marcus Hamod (259) and Demmery (256) are right behind him.
Swain (231) holds the lead in the R3 Cup series ahead of Brodie Gawith (227), Snell (226) and Demmery (221).
