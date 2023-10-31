Thousands of people have gathered to mourn lives lost on the road as Tarcutta's truckie tribute marked its 30th anniversary.
Doug McMillan has been chairman of the Australian Truck Driver Memorial committee for more than 20 years and while they host an annual gathering, he said Saturday's milestone event attracted a particularly large crowd - in the vicinity of 2000 people.
"It was the biggest crowd we've had in quite some time," Mr McMillan said.
Founded by Ronny Pullen, the memorial was established with funding by Re-Car to commemorate truck drivers tragically lost in road accidents.
The first such memorial in the country has now become a major place of pilgrimage for truckies and their families, playing a central role in uniting those who have lost a loved one through accidents.
It also now contains an "in memory" section where families of drivers are able to add names of loved ones who have died of illness or natural causes.
Aside from the wall contains several sections including one for "Legends."
"Every family [who] rings makes an application to say that their father.. or pop was always a legend," Mr McMillan said.
He said the committee is now looking at incorporating a special place for women involved in the industry.
"There are transport women plaques there, but we now want one for those who haven't driven trucks, but have worked in transport all their life, in the offices, supported their husbands or whatever [the case may be]," Mr McMillan said.
"They never get recognised, so hopefully by next year we'll have a plaque [to honour] them."
Mr McMillan said each year during the commemoration service when he announces the time to lay wreaths, it's "always heart wrenching" to see "big fellows crying" as they approach the wall to pay their respects.
"It never gets any easier... and I've always got a lump in my throat when I reach that part of the service," he said.
Over the years, he and wife Pam have come to know many families through their involvement with the memorial.
"This year was a tough year for my wife, because she handles the database and talks to all the families and she put the husbands of three families she's been talking to for 10 years, on the wall this year."
The truckie of about 48 years said the wall now contains about 1400 names and believes the wall has enough space to incorporate new names for the next 100 years.
There is a lot of work involved in maintaining the memorial and running commemorative events with it.
"It's been full-on for about the last month, but Alan Shearer and his wife, along with Scott and Tracey Martin... have made [the work] much easier," Mr McMillan said.
He said in recent times, Wagga City Council has stepped up its support for the memorial, located on crown land, and this year mayor Dallas Tout announced the council would look after the site from now on.
"That's a big commitment and I'll hold him to it," Mr McMillan said.
