The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Truckies remembered as Tarcutta's national Truck Driver Memorial turns 30

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Truck Driver Memorial chairman Doug McMillan said the anniversary drew one of the largest crowds he's seen. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Australian Truck Driver Memorial chairman Doug McMillan said the anniversary drew one of the largest crowds he's seen. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Thousands of people have gathered to mourn lives lost on the road as Tarcutta's truckie tribute marked its 30th anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.