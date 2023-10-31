Mount Austin High students traded books for Broadway in a one-off music theatre workshop.
Organised by The Smith Family and Disney, two music theatre professionals travelled to Wagga to offer girls participating in the Girls at the Centre indigenous youth program.
Year 9 student Lilly Giunco said she'd already found new confidence from the training.
"It's just really exciting, because at Mount Austin there's not many opportunities - especially with creative arts," she said.
"We've learned a lot, like being in the space, learning to use what you have and not being shy.
"I'm not personally a fan of my singing, but being here I've been able to not be afraid of how I sound."
In public schools, the performing arts are often seen as low priorities compared to academics or sport.
Programs like this offer students from disadvantaged public schools a chance to participate they may not have otherwise.
Coach Nancy Denis said it meant a lot to them to have the opportunity to share their experience with the Mount Austin students.
"I think for most performers, there's an element of wanting to give back. All of us had teacher or performance that you saw that really impacted or changed your life into the career that you eventually have.
"I think art moves culture, so it's really important to share and express stories from an entertainment, but also to express humanity's plights, questions, loves and resolutions.
"To have the opportunity to give them a leg up, some inspiration, a bit of comradery in the arts - it's an honour."
The workshop follows an excursion to Sydney to see Beauty and the Beast, and meet performers in the show.
Girls at the Centre team leader Samantha O'Neill said it was an amazing opportunity for the girls.
"These opportunities don't come around that often, and we're so lucky to have the Smith Family team in Sydney that work so hard to create these opportunities," she said.
"Time with the performers is so valuable to students like Lilly, who has the knack and the passion for it - that's the whole point of bringing it down here.
"Mount Austin kids are deserving of these opportunities too."
