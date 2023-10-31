Artists from across the region have featured as part of an eye-catching new playground installation in Wagga.
More than 60 artists pitched in to showcase the Riverina's natural beauty at Windmill Park, a new play centre located opposite Casey's Toys in the Wagga Marketplace shopping centre.
The playground design aims to celebrate the region's rural roots and includes artwork commissioned from local artists Megan Cameron and Elaine Camlin.
Ms Cameron's masterpiece pays homage to Wagga's rural surrounds and farming community while Ms Camlin's mural portrays the diversity of local artists within the Riverina community.
Over the past two months Ms Camlin said more than 125 artworks from 60 artists young and old were integrated into the mural, which features local plants and animals.
Among these are a section of koalas, which she said are a "nod" to the population in nearby Narrandera.
Ms Camlin said it took about six weeks for "school kids all the way up to professional artists" to draw their artworks and another couple of weeks to stitch it all together into the finished mural.
"It was really exciting and... it was great to see kids engaging with it. A lot of the artists who contributed to the mural also came along and were really proud of their contributions," she said.
Meanwhile, Ms Cameron's silo artwork aims to highlight the connection between farmers and their working dogs, on the backdrop of canola fields.
Marketplace manager Maria Sharman said a huge part of what makes the region "such a great place to live is our beautiful, expansive outdoor environment."
"We are proud to bring the essence of this into the design and theming of our brand new a playground," Ms Sharman said.
"The new playground, to be enjoyed by our local families, is a prime example of the centre's commitment to continue improving customer experience and create new opportunities to celebrate our local community."
