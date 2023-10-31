Kooringal Blue continued their good start to the Wagga Cricket under 13's season as they claimed a 13-run win over Wagga RSL.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Colts posted a strong total of 2-137 off their 25 overs following solid contributions from William Heazlewood (29no) and Robert Buik (30no).
Baxter Jaeger then got to work early with the ball for the Colts and he eventually finished with figures of 3-7 as the Bulldogs fell just short of their required total despite strong batting performances from Blake Mavroudis (24no) and Sam Mortimer (32no).
Colts coach Andrew Buik noted that the group have played together for the last couple of years and he said that he was happy with how they have started the season.
"Yeah it's been really good," Buik said.
"We've been lucky enough to keep our team together for quite a few years now.
"They are a really tight knit bunch and they've all known each other for a while, they've got a really good vibe and we have a lot of fun.
"We talk a lot of nonsense and sometimes it's not all about cricket, but it's good fun hanging out with the boys and it certainly makes you feel younger."
The Colts currently sit third on the ladder with a 2-1 record and Buik said he's been happy with their first couple of performances.
"Absolutely, it's been a really good start," he said.
"We've played some good opposition and the boys have improved from week to week.
"We weren't able to get much training in before the start of the season but we are up and running now and they are certainly hitting their straps."
Batting first, Buik said he was happy with the total his side posted and he credited the efforts of Josiah Cox at the top of the order.
"We started the innings strongly," he said.
"Joey Cox up the top of the innings had a really solid performance and the middle order of Will Heazlewood and Robert Buik were able to get some momentum going and build a good score."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Buik was also impressed with Jaeger's efforts with the ball and he revealed that he was celebrating his birthday when the Colts played RSL.
"Baxter is bowling really fast and it was his birthday on Friday so a three-wicket haul was a great birthday present," he said.
"He's bowling really fast and straight and he's a certainly a force in the competition."
In addition to their bowling and batting, Buik was also impressed with the Colts fielding efforts that saw them perform two run-outs against RSL.
"It was the best they've fielded on Friday night and I was really pleased with the boys," he said.
"They worked really hard in the field and Baxter with a direct hit run-out to top off the birthday celebrations was a special one."
Under 16s - South Wagga 4-202 (H Gardiner 31no, S Vandermark 31no; V Jenkins 1-27, H Wilkinson 1-29, H Conroy 1-30, H McCormick 1-34) d Wagga City Lions 6-126 (V Jenkins 34no, A Lee 30; O Crowl 2-10)
St Michaels 7-176 (W Mutton 36no, A Campbell 32no; J Vonarx 2-10, A Kelly 2-16) d Wagga City Tigers 9-141 (T Cunneen 44no, M Crawford 15, A Kelly 15; R Montiadis 2-10, J Spencer 2-16)
Wagga RSL 4-188 (M Cornell 32no) d Lake Albert Maroon 5-118 (L Granger 2-9)
Under 14s - St Michaels Blue 5-122 (C Furnell 25, M Szymanski 21; M Gayler 2-6) d St Michaels Red 6-109 (W Tindal 18, X De Piazza 16; F Parker 2-10)
Wagga City 3-118 (R Spencer 30no, B Poole 18; J Henman 1-2, A Udeniyan 1-7) d South Wagga 4-117 (C Crowe 32no, N Absolum 30no; J Drew 1-3, B Poole 1-5, F Hillam 1-17)
Under 13s - Lake Albert Maroon 0-70 (L Hutton 32no, D Crittenden 24no) d Kooringal Gold 8-69 (G Beachley 33no, C Graham 11; R Foley 3-5)
Kooringal Blue 2-137 (R Buik 30no, W Heazlewood 29no; D Wilson 1-13, S Mortimer 1-14) d Wagga RSL 6-124 (S Mortimer 32no, B Mavrocrudis 24no; B Jaeger 3-7)
Under 12s - St Michaels Blue 5-93 (M Ockerby 16no, J Looney 15no, L Elwin 15no; C Fekeila 2-9) d Wagga City Tigers 3-89 (B Smith 15no, J Motton 13; L Elwin 1-8)
St Michaels White 5-135 (J Suidgeest 37no, E Benecke 27no; W Freeburn 1-7, O Pilkington 1-12, C Ward 1-15) d St Michaels Black 2-134 (R Benecke 25no C Ward 22no; A Jathar 1-6)
Kooringal 4-79 (J Morris 17no, A Ryan 11no; E Angel 2-16) d St Michaels Red 6-78 (L Hockley 2-4, J Morris 2-6)
South Wagga 1-107 (J Tindal 20no, C Watson 19no; P Slattery 1-12) d Wagga City Leopards 2-98 (J McKelvie 29no, L Knight 16no; C Watson 1-13, C Rowe 1-16)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.