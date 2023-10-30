The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga welcomes return of sparkie Nedd Brockmann who ran across the nation

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
October 30 2023 - 5:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga once again proved a hit for a sparkie as he retraced the route of his 2022 run across the nation in a new bid to help the homeless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.