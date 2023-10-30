Wagga once again proved a hit for a sparkie as he retraced the route of his 2022 run across the nation in a new bid to help the homeless.
Nedd Brockmann made national headlines last year when he ran through Wagga as part of a 46-day journey across the nation which saw him raise over $2.5 million to combat homelessness.
Last Friday Mr Brockmann returned to town in his all-new chocolate milk van - his latest initiative to raise funds for the homeless through Australian charity Mobilise.
The intiative saw him retrace the route of his 2022 run from Cottlesloe Beach in Western Australia to Bondi Beach in Sydney and return to Wagga at the weekend, where he received much support last year.
During his time in town, he took part in several activities, including a 4am run starting at the Riverina Hotel.
"About 40 people rocked up to that," Mr Brockmann said.
That was followed by a gym session at Bunkr and a second morning run at Jubilee Park, which drew a considerable crowd.
"I did a session with about 70 Bunkr gym members and ended up raising $1000 for Mobilise through that which was great," Mr Brockmann said.
"We then headed down to Jubilee Park for a group run."
He said everyone also got to taste his "choccie milk" before he left for the final leg of his journey.
Mr Brockmann wrapped up the 10-day journey across the nation on Sunday and said it was a "massive success."
