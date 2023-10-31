Plans to convert a Central Wagga home into a dentist have been placed on public exhibition for feedback.
Wagga City Council has received a change of use application for 35 Gossett Street, asking leave to turn the residential property into a dental practice.
The use change would involve significant internal and external renovations to the premises, including changing bedrooms into consulting rooms and erection of external signage.
The dental practice would join a growing number of health facilities in the area between Kincaid Street and the Wollundry Lagoon.
The proposed floor plan shows three consulting rooms, reception and staff room replacing the existing living spaces and bedrooms.
External renovations would include a disability ramp, and 11 off-street parking places.
Although the area is currently zoned only for residential, documents lodged with council by MJM Consulting Engineers said it would have a positive effect on the locality.
"The proposal respects the existing site context," they said.
"No material change will occur to the form of the existing built structure. Existing landscaping at front is proposed to be retained and protected - or enhanced.
"In any case, these neighbours and all surrounding residents have an opportunity to raise any concerns on any element of the proposal through the statutory council neighbour notification process."
The site is two blocks away from the heritage conservation area.
The development application will be on display until November 6 2023.
