It's been a middling year for agricultural shows across the Riverina, but Junee show has bucked the trend.
Junee show society president Peter Commens, who has run the show on and off for five decades, said it was one of the best years he'd seen.
"One of the best through the gate, best for provision, best for entertainment ... it was great," he said.
"Our provision was chock-a-block full with flowers, produce and wool.
"School displays and arts were outstanding."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Agricultural shows across the region have been challenged by a lack of volunteers, as cost of living pressures drive people from volunteering to second jobs and side hustles.
Young people in particular have been hard to recruit into volunteer positions like show societies.
Carnival rides are becoming harder to come by as new safety and insurance regimes challenge long time operators.
Mr Commens said Junee show had no such challenges this year, and had about 20 per cent more people through the gate than last year.
He partly credited this to the new ideas young volunteers brought to the show society, and improvements added to the showground through grant funding.
"Gumboot throwing and bushman's relay are always very popular. They're well sponsored and come with quite a bit of prize money," he said.
"We had ducks there for duck racing ... just prior to the last race, they auction the ducks off. There were people I don't know at all who were bidding up really high to buy a duck.
"The ground has probably helped us a lot with our crowd. Last year was the first year we had our new provision open, and I think word gets around - 'gee wiz, it's a magnificent provision'."
Country shows are about more than entertainment and agriculture.
Shows are one of the few times each year members of the extended community gather in a single place.
"There were people there I hadn't seen in 12 months," Mr Commens said.
"You've only got to look at the bar and barbecue in evening when entertainment starts, and you'll see everyone hanging about there.
"That's what shows are about - it gives people the chance to get away from their day to day activity, enjoy some entertainment and have a talk."
