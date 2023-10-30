I have read the Uluru Statement in full. Not just the 26 pages of Document 14, which PM Albanese promised to deliver in full without reading it.
I have also read the 86 pages of meetings of some of the Aboriginal mobs, which we've condensed into the Uluru Statement.
These meetings mentioned not less than 130 times "the Treaty'. They ask for sovereignty, recompense, more power, truth-telling and much more.
So, the Australian people have voted. However, they did not vote against recognising the Aboriginal people. They voted against the other promises made by the PM.
The No voters voted with their heads.
The Yes voters voted with their hearts.
In her Press Club address (October 24), outgoing Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson stated "It's so easy to curry favour in some parts of the bush by further wedging the city-country divide, by talking about 'us and them', by talking about the latte sippers and how they don't care, or they don't understand,"..."That sort of talk though, in my view, is not leadership."
In the Hunter, where there is some opposition to off-shore wind turbines, Peter Dutton said this week "They couldn't give a rats about people in the regional areas".
The Coalition has shown a similar cynicism in regard to transmission towers, essential for large renewable energy supply. While governments and energy operators attempt to ameliorate impacts on those affected (Australian Financial Review, 8/9) the Coalition sees opportunity for further delay and division.
The International Energy Agency has warned any "delays to global efforts to build high-voltage transmission lines "will add 60 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere between 2030 and 2050 and drive temperatures well above the global target of 1.5 degree Celsius".
This is an urgent global challenge, not an issue to be used for political point-scoring and division
Tasmania is now 100 per cent self sufficient in renewable electricity as is also the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), including, of course, Canberra. South Australia has transformed its energy system now to be over 70 per cent self sufficient on renewable energy.
If all, or perhaps more, Australian states could follow the examples set by the ACT, Tasmania and South Australia the opportunity could then exist for Australia to set an example to the rest of the world related to following the right path to end reliance on burning fossil fuels to produce energy, that is the prime cause of human induced climate change
Thank you to Sophia Walter for her insightful comments about the offshore wind-turbine dispute.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton in a sudden and unexpected show of concern for our natural environment, asks why wind-turbine proponents would "seek to destroy the natural environment to try and save the planet."
Yet this very environment is being threatened by global warming. Rising ocean temperatures pose a real risk to our marine life.
The food sources of the blue whale are already depleted due to ocean warming.
Coastal habitats and fisheries are also under threat. Of course, all energy projects including coal, gas or renewables, should be done with proper community consultation.
But I have yet to see Dutton and his cohorts oppose fossil fuel developments with the same zealotry.
