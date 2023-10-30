The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

The Storm, Raptors and Aces all grabbed victories as the under 8's and under 10's mini-competitions commenced

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 30 2023 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dream's Joy Idmo attempts to dribble the ball past Storm's Josie Kendall during their under 10's game at Bolton Park. Picture by Les Smith
Dream's Joy Idmo attempts to dribble the ball past Storm's Josie Kendall during their under 10's game at Bolton Park. Picture by Les Smith

The Storm, Raptors and Aces all got off to a winning start as the under 8's and under 10's Basketball Wagga junior girls mini-competitions got underway at Bolton Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.