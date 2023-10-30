The Storm, Raptors and Aces all got off to a winning start as the under 8's and under 10's Basketball Wagga junior girls mini-competitions got underway at Bolton Park.
Basketball Wagga introduced the new program prior to the start of the Spring season and it was an immediate success as they received more registrations than they had initially prepared for.
After undergoing a training program, the girls had the opportunity to hit the court competitively for the first time last week.
Basketball Wagga president Scott Gray said it was fantastic to see the girls start their competition proper after developing their skills over the past few weeks.
"Yeah it was really exciting to see," Gray said.
"They've been doing training for about seven weeks now so it was actually good to see them hit the court, get their new uniform and get out there and start to put all the training in play."
While developing their skills over the past few weeks, Gray admitted that it would take some of the girls a while to adjust to a competitive environment.
"While it's good to have the fundamental skills, until you are on the court and have actually got people coming at you in all directions it'll take a while," he said.
"There is a few girls that are brand new to basketball so it'll take them a couple of weeks to adapt, but we've got a number of girls that have had a year or two under their belts so you could definitely see the difference.
"But I think we will see the rewards from the training over the next couple of weeks as they pull it all together."
Having struggled with their girls registrations in the past, Gray said it was fantastic to see so many players under the age of 10 compete in their Spring season.
"It's really exciting to see and I guess it's about trying to give them the platform initially," he said.
"Then hopefully they fall in love with the game and they keep coming back.
"Most people once they play it they do fall in love with the game and that's the whole intent of it is to try and incentivise it and get people playing it and hopefully falling in love with it.
"It was exciting to see that many girls playing at once."
The rest of the Spring competition is nearing the final month of their season and Gray admitted that the success of the competition had raised some good problems that they'd have to work on ahead of their next season.
"It is still going good and we've still got those same capacity issues," he said.
"It's something we'll have to visit next year on how we actually schedule our games, our nights and our competitions.
"It's a good problem to have don't get me wrong, but it's a problem none the less.
"While we have moved to PCYC which is great and having four courts a night, we still need to think about how we make it more appropriate for age groups and finishing at an appropriate time for kids during the week.
