Serious concerns are held for a man missing from Wagga, prompting an appeal from police for help from the public in finding him.
Family and friends of Josh Irvine were on Sunday searching for the 40-year-old as Riverina Police District continued inquiries with the family into locating him.
In putting out the call for help late on Sunday afternoon, police said Mr Irvine was believed to be travelling in a white Volkswagen Amarok trayback ute bearing registration plates ECW-43K.
"There are serious concerns held for his wellbeing and safety," police said.
"Everyone would like to find him safe."
With the permission of his family, police released an image of Mr Irvine and his daughter along with the public appeal.
Anyone who has seen Mr Irvine or the ute, or has been in contact with him or knows his whereabouts, is urged to contact police by calling the Wagga station on 6922 2599 or 6922 2598.
"If urgent assistance is needed, contact 000," police said.
