Kooringal's Sam Gainsford has again been given the nod to captain the Riverina side at the upcoming Cricket NSW Country Championships being held next month in Orange.
Gainsford's appointment last season was a somewhat surprising one as at that point he'd yet to play a game in the Riverina.
However he quickly impressed with both bat and ball as the side notched up early victories against ACT and Central Coast.
He unfortunately then ruptured his achilles in Riverina's third game of the championships against Western which ruled him out for the rest of the season.
Having since made a strong comeback from injury, Gainsford said he was looking forward to captaining the Riverina side at the championships.
"Yeah it's another great privilege and we will see how we go," Gainsford said.
"We are going to have a bit of a different squad by the looks of things but that's all done by Trent Ball who runs that side of the Riverina stuff for us.
"I'm looking forward to it again, it's another campaign and it's bit of a different set-up this year to previous years with the Twenty20's included.
"It'll be a good challenge."
The Regional Bash recently underway a change of format which will see it be held alongside the Country Championships competition.
Riverina will face Southern Districts in a T20 fixture on Thursday morning and they will then play off against either Western or Central Coast that afternoon before they start their championships campaign on the Friday.
Gainford believes that having to play both T20 and one-day formats has meant that a larger squad will now travel to Orange for the championships.
"I think we are taking a few more blokes as well by the sounds of it from what Trent was saying," he said.
"We will have a bit of a larger squad as some blokes have other commitments as well but it will be interesting.
"It will be good as well as it's going across four days this year not just the three with a Twenty20 double-header on the Thursday."
It was a rough conclusion to Gainsford's season last year after his ruptured achilles prevented him from making his Colts debut in the Wagga Cricket competition.
Roughly 12 months on from that injury, Gainsford was hoping that he wouldn't have any similar concerns during the upcoming campaign.
"Yeah it wasn't an ideal outcome for myself last year with the achilles," he said.
"It's one of those things, I can't be going into the campaign thinking about that otherwise I'll just be tentative and talk myself into doing something else.
"I'll just get on with it and play my cricket and whatever happens happens."
While an official squad is expected to be confirmed in the coming days, Gainsford said he believed that they should be taking up a side that is capable of performing quite strongly.
Country Bash Schedule
Riverina v Southern Districts Thursday November 23 10am
Country Championships Schedule
Riverina v Central Coast Friday November 24 10am
Riverina v Southern Districts Saturday November 25 10am
Riverina v Western Sunday November 26 9.30am
