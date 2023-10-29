The Daily Advertisersport
Kooringal's Sam Gainsford has again been given the nod to captain the Riverina side at the Country Championships

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 29 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:40pm
Sam Gainsford in action for Riverina during last years Country Championships campaign.
Kooringal's Sam Gainsford has again been given the nod to captain the Riverina side at the upcoming Cricket NSW Country Championships being held next month in Orange.

