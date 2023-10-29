The Daily Advertiser
Inquiries ongoing after police called to Gumly Gumly party assault

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
October 29 2023 - 5:00pm
Police called to Gumly Gumly after an altercation at a party. File picture
A woman has been attacked and a bottle thrown at a teenager in a brawl at a house party on Wagga's edge at the weekend.

