A woman has been attacked and a bottle thrown at a teenager in a brawl at a house party on Wagga's edge at the weekend.
Police are inquiring into the circumstances surrounding an altercation at the Gumly Gumly party on the weekend, where a middle-aged woman was assaulted and the glassware turned into projectiles in the early hours of Sunday.
Officers were called to a residence on Kilpatrick Avenue at about 1.30am on Sunday following reports of an altercation at a party.
Police said officers had been told a group of up to eight people attended the property before one assaulted a 56-year-old woman and another threw a bottle at a 19-year-old man.
Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said on Sunday.
Anyone with information regarding the incident are urged to contact Wagga Police Station.
