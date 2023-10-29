It was a bittersweet reunion for Australia's Vietnam veterans on Saturday with more than 100 of them coming together again for their annual meet up.
The 44th Riverina Vietnam Veterans Reunion and Commemorative Service was held at the Victory Memorial Gardens before veterans and their spouses rekindled with one another over dinner.
The reunion is held in a different Riverina town each year and is run by Vietnam veterans.
Organising committee chairman Dave Gardiner said this year they welcomed 128 Vietnam veterans to the service.
Some of them travelled from as far away as Victoria and South Australia to mark the occasion.
Mr Gardiner said it is an occasion many veterans look forward to each year as they get to catch up with their dear friends sometimes after long periods apart.
"It's been most beneficial for Vietnam veterans to reunite with their mates in the one place," he said.
"It's good for their mental health."
The reunion is considered to be the oldest continuous running reunion of Vietnam Veterans in Australia, having originated in Leeton 46 years ago.
The annual reunion was not held in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID restrictions and flooding.
Mr Gardiner said it was a good time overall with many veterans providing positive feedback from the experience.
"It was a very good day, everyone seemed to be really pleased and it was most successful," he said.
With the average age of Australia's Vietnam veterans being 87, Mr Gardiner said the event will eventually dwindle away, but while they can, they will continue hosting the event.
"We will keep it going for as long as we can," he said.
