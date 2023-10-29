Kooringal started their one-day campaign in fine form claiming a 48-run win over St Michaels at McPherson Oval.
Batting first after losing the toss, the Colts found themselves in a bit of early trouble after losing opener Alex Smith (2) which had them sitting at 1-3.
However a 108-run second wicket partnership between Shaun Smith (51) and captain Sam Gainsford (90) put the Colts back on track as they eventually posted a modest total of 9-229 off their 50 overs.
Beck Frostick (80) starred for St Michaels in their run chase, however the Saints were dismissed for 181 in the 47th over in reply.
It's the second straight win for the Colts and Gainsford was happy they could start their one-day campaign with a good victory.
"Yeah it was good," Gainsford said.
"They are obviously a great side and it's always nice to win, but I think it was more the way we won as well.
"We hung in there with the bat and ball, we showed some good fight and that's what we really wanted to do.
"One of our targets for the day was to bat our full 50 which we did when we batted first, that was obviously a nice goal to do in the first one-dayer.
"It all just went from there."
The Colts innings was set up by Gainsford and Smith who set the platform for a reasonably strong total for St Michaels to chase.
Gainsford said it was good to share the crease with Smith for an extended period however noted that they'd be without the young keepers services over the next fortnight.
"Obviously he's got a lot of talent but he's actually off to Sydney next week to play some grade cricket up there," he said.
"It was great to bat with him and he showed a lot of class with his score, he's obviously a talent in the making."
Gainsford and Smith were the only pair do a lot of damage with the bat for the Colts and the captain revealed that he thought their total might've been a little bit behind what he thought was a winning total.
"To be honest it was probably a bit below par I thought," he said.
"It was a very good batting wicket so it was probably a bit below par, but once you create pressure with the ball anything can happen.
"That's probably what we did well."
Frostick was the only Saints batter to put up much of a stand for St Michaels in their chase as the Colts bowling lineup of Zach Starr (2-16), Gainsford (2-24), Hamish Starr (2-33) and Darcy Irvine (2-39) all contributed nicely.
Gainsford said he was pleased that their bowling unit were able to perform and limit the Saints to just over 180 in their reply.
"We made up a plan of how we wanted to go about our bowling innings before we went out there as a bowling unit," he said.
"Everyone sort of executed really well which was great, obviously Beck is a great batsman and he showed his class there with his 80.
"But we didn't deter too much from our plans and we kept them very simple and executed, hence why we sort of came out on top there."
The Colts face South Wagga next weekend at Robertson Oval and despite winning two on the trot, Gainsford believes they've still got some room for improvement.
"Probably the middle overs is something we can work on a bit more," he said.
"I feel like there was a period in the game there where our momentum just stopped in those middle overs.
"I think that's the difference between getting a score like 230 which we did or being around that 270 to 280 mark."
Kooringal 9-229 (S Gainsford 90, S Smith 51; A Grigg 2-25, N Corby 2-32, E Sherriff 2-36, D Garness 2-40) d St Michaels 181 (B Frostick 80, D Yerradimme 32; Z Starr 2-16, S Gainsford 2-24, H Starr 2-33, D Irvine 2-39)
