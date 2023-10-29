The Wagga CMRI Christmas Fair was the place to be on Friday and Saturday with residents making the most of a unique shopping opportunity.
The annual event raises funds to for Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) which enables them to conduct extensive research.
It is also an opportunity for residents to get their early Christmas shopping done with the event bringing in a variety of stalls from outside of Wagga that residents might not get access to otherwise.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Aside from amazing weather over both days, organiser Fiona Hamilton said it was a really successful event.
"We had thousands of people come through the gates over the two days," she said.
"We had more people come through on the Saturday, but it was a good turn out across both days."
Mrs Hamilton said at one point one of the gates clocked 400 people come through in just two hours.
Not only were the shoppers happy, but Mrs Hamilton said its an event stallholders, many who come down from Sydney for the event, look forward to.
"The stallholders were really thrilled, they were all really happy and it was a great day," she said.
With many of those stallholders coming to Wagga on the Thursday and leaving on the Sunday, Mrs Hamilton said the local economy also benefits greatly from the event.
This year they had around 90 stallholders, many of them visiting which means they stay in Wagga accommodation and often eat out.
"The event injects a lot of money into the community," she said.
"It's quite a significant event."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.