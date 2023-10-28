Shaken, then stirred by generosity

When you live in the bush, good old country hospitality can often be taken for granted.
I've certainly been guilty of doing that and it wasn't until I was caught up in an unfortunate and unexpected traffic incident this week that I was reminded of just how generous and kind country folk can be.
On Wednesday morning, I was driving from Wagga to Canberra when my car's windscreen was badly damaged.
I won't elaborate further as it is currently under investigation by my insurer and the police, but the car had to be towed.
It was a frightening ordeal and one I won't be forgetting anytime soon.
While I'll be forever grateful I wasn't injured, I'm also thankful for the two wonderful women - one driving the car in front of me at the time and the other driving the car behind - who stopped to comfort me on the side of the Barton Highway.
It was about 8.45am and we all had places we needed to be, but that didn't stop them from pulling over, checking on my welfare and then offering to take me on to my destination.
Their support and the fact I'd gotten through the ordeal without a scratch were just two of the silver linings I was able to find after the initial shock and subsequent inconvenience wore off.
Others included friendly tow truck driver David from Yass (and formerly of Wagga) who offered me a cord to charge my battery-drained phone and also dropped me in the centre of town so I could get some much-needed lunch and a coffee (and not have to walk some distance from their depot on the outskirts).
Thank you to Narelle at NRMA Yass, for providing me with information about hire car options and helping connect me with a place to stay overnight when I couldn't get a car to drive back to Wagga.
Thanks also to Jo, one of the hosts at the Hi-Way Motor Inn, for going above and beyond to help a car-less customer.
Not only did she provide the contact number for the Yass Soldiers Club courtesy bus so I could get some dinner, she also allowed me a late checkout the following morning and then drove me to the train station for the 11.21am Sydney-Melbourne XPT that would get me back to Wagga.
Thanks to the club's courtesy bus driver - whose name I unfortunately didn't get - who, after telling him about my ordeal, checked in to see how I was going every time we crossed paths.
A special shoutout also needs to go to the Yass highway patrol officer who came across the incident scene.
The following day, I had the pleasure of striking up conversations with some lovely people on the train and on the platform at Yass, including a former work colleague's uncle who used to live in Wagga.
It really is a small world. It is also a wonderful world we live in, particularly when people are so willing to help others and be there for them in a time of need.
While I certainly won't forget the moment my windscreen was damaged, I also won't forget the generosity and kindness shown by so many following the incident.
The smallest of acts can really make a huge difference to someone's day.
Here's to a less eventful week ahead. Have a good one.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.