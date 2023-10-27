The Daily Advertiser
Multimillion-dollar Rapid Access Clinic expansion to boost Wagga Base Hospital patient care

October 27 2023 - 6:00pm
Wagga Base Hospital. The hospital's Rapid Access Clinic will undergo a $2.4 million expansion. Picture by Madeline Begley
Thousands more patients will soon be able to be seen by staff at Wagga Base Hospital's Rapid Access Clinic after the state government revealed a $2.4 million expansion of the service.

