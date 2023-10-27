Thousands more patients will soon be able to be seen by staff at Wagga Base Hospital's Rapid Access Clinic after the state government revealed a $2.4 million expansion of the service.
Regional Health Minister Ryan Park, who announced the funding boost on Friday, said the expansion would mean patients, their families and carers could access the right care, at the right time and in the right setting - easing pressure on the hospital's busy emergency department.
Mr Park said the Wagga Rapid Access Clinic (RAC) had been providing high-quality acute care to adult patients - who have a range of conditions that require rapid assessment, diagnosis or intervention - since 2018.
The patients are currently referred to the clinic by general practitioners, emergency department clinicians and NSW Ambulance paramedics and receive a range of services including diagnostics, allied health, Hospital in the Home, an infusion clinic, minor procedures and specialist team review.
"This is a vitally important service, which is why I'm so pleased to announce a $2.4 million investment by the NSW government so the RAC will be able to expand its service, providing urgent care to people in the community with non-life-threatening conditions," Mr Park said.
"This service forms part of the NSW government's focus on increasing access to treatment, by giving our communities more options to seek medical care for their urgent health needs."
The urgent care funding will allow more than 3500 additional patients per year to be seen at the Wagga Base RAC.
Wagga Base Hospital general manager, and Murrumbidgee Local Health District executive director of medical services, Len Bruce welcomed the funding announcement.
"We know many people who visit our ED could receive more timely and better tailored care within a community setting and this expansion will go a long way in easing pressure on our busy emergency department," Professor Bruce said.
"The enhanced urgent care service at Wagga RAC is expected to become operational later this year and will be open seven days a week.
"Urgent care will be delivered as a mix of face-to-face care provided in the clinic, as well as via virtual care platforms including the statewide VirtualKIDS service, where clinically appropriate.
"We are committed to providing patients with the best possible care and the Rapid Access Clinic provides greater flexibility in how that care is delivered."
Patients requiring urgent care will be able to access the RAC by calling HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.
"Patients will speak with a registered nurse who asks a series of questions about their condition and then guides them to the care they need in the right place for their situation and location, including booking an appointment at the Clinic on their behalf where that is the most appropriate treatment path for the patient," Mr Park said.
The NSW government has committed $124 million over two years to deliver 25 urgent care services in NSW by mid-2025.
