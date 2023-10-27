Taking a chance on Oakey Girl is certainly paying off.
After a second on debut, the promising has now won her next two starts to book her place in the third Bowyer Air 5th Grade Heat (320m) at Wagga on Friday.
She is the fastest qualifier for next week's final after clocking 18.39 seconds.
Owner Chelsee Oakman has been thrilled with how her gamble to take on the daughter of Aeroplane Eric has started.
"We got her from Melbourne and she was a giveway," Oakman said.
"I wanted to get back into the racing game and dad (Rod) has his owner-trainer (licence) so we're working as a team.
"She's had three starts for two wins and a second and is showing lots of promise for a giveaway. A dog they say wouldn't win a race.
"She's on fire."
Oakman has been concentrating on her rearing business over the last three years.
However when Oakey Girl popped up she took the chance to get back into the racing side of things.
"It's been quite a while out but it's nice to be back in the racing game and getting plenty of winners," Oakman said.
Oakey Girl dominated her rivals to book her place in the final.
Jumping well from box two, she soon had a big break and never looked in danger of defeat.
The $6 chance went on to down $2.20 fav Dana Poppie by more than six lengths.
Oakman was worried about Let's Go Marty ($2.90) heading into the race but could not have been happier with how things panned out.
"We thought the three was going to be a hard one to beat but the more she races the better she gets," she said.
"She's keen and when we get here she knows what to do.
"She is all over it and she's one of the easiest dogs to train."
Cola Lemon Soda was also a big winner in the second heat of the series, clocking 18.43 seconds for Ben Talbot.
The first heat was taken out by Dana Violet in a time of 18.64 seconds for Phillip Reid.
Oakman is now hoping for another inside draw for the final.
"If she draws the inside she will be hard to beat," she said.
"She is running splits like Tranquil Gypsy was running, another good dog dad had and we have high hopes for her."
Meanwhile Bianca's Boy extended a good run to start his career by taking out the lucrative GRNSW 5th Grade Final (525m).
The Ray Sims-trained dog has now won five of his six starts and pocketed connections the $5000 prize after leading all the way.
