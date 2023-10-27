A truck carrying 27,000 litres of diesel and 31,000 litres of petrol has rolled on a Riverina highway.
The crash happened on the Kidman Way north of Coleambally about 6am on Friday.
Police said it is believed the driver swerved trying to avoid a kangaroo and rolled, about a kilometre south of Eulo Road.
The driver was unhurt.
One lane has been closed and drivers have been urged to slow down and account for extra time while recovery operations continue, or travel by an alternate route if possible.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police said specialists had been called in to help pump out the remaining petrol and diesel before the truck can be towed from the scene.
It is understood that process was due to begin about 1.30pm.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident to contact Griffith police station on 6969 4299 or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
