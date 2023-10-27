A section of Wagga's main has been blocked off as preparations for a unique open-air, fine-dining experience get under way.
The Pastorale Dinner Party is expected to draw a crowd of 100 to 200 diners to the Wollundry Lagoon Bridge, which connects Fitzmaurice Street and Baylis Street, on Friday night.
According to Wagga City Council, the bridge will be closed between 2pm and 11.30pm, with signed traffic detours in place.
The unique European-style dining experience will feature an outdoor kitchen with a fire pit and long tables extending down the street.
Announcing the "very cool party" earlier this month, Pastorale owner Richard Moffatt said he hoped to meet a gap in the tourism market and help put Wagga on the map.
The event - showcasing a range of locally sourced food and drinks - will officially kick off from 5pm.
