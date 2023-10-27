LEETON-Whitton footballer Mitch Hardie has secured a second season at Geelong.
The mid-season draftee signed a new one-year contract with the Cats this week.
Hardie's AFL dream came true in June when he was picked up by Geelong with selection seven in the mid-season from Woodville-West Torrens in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).
The 26-year-old played nine VFL games for Geelong, where he averaged 18 disposals a game.
Hardie was an emergency for Geelong's final AFL game of the year.
Geelong general manager - football Andrew Mackie is keen to see what Hardie can produce going forward.
"After joining via the mid-season draft and spending just over four months at the club, we look forward to seeing Mitch continue to develop, learn and improve in 2024 with a full pre-season under his belt," Mackie said.
