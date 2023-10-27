The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Leeton's Mitch Hardie given a second season at AFL club Geelong

MM
By Matt Malone
October 27 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Mitch Hardie has secured a contract extension at Geelong. Picture by Geelong Football Club
Leeton's Mitch Hardie has secured a contract extension at Geelong. Picture by Geelong Football Club

LEETON-Whitton footballer Mitch Hardie has secured a second season at Geelong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.