RIVERINA-raised former Matildas star Joey Peters loved working with the sport's next generation at Wagga clinic on Friday.
Peters and Wagga Sporting Hall of Fame member Sally Shipard backed up their appearance at A Night of Football with an all-girls training clinic at Gissing Oval on Friday morning.
It was a homecoming of sorts for Peters, who was born in Young, spent her first five years in Harden before moving to Leeton, where she stayed until her early teenage years.
Peters, who has done some high-level coaching since her retirement from playing, was pleased to see how far the game has come since she was a girl.
"As much as the game's growing, it's kind of cool to be a soccer chick now," Peters said.
"You're cool, you're tough, you're strong and it's good to be a strong young girl, which I think is a great message to send."
Peters, who played 110 games for the Matildas, key message to the girls in Wagga was to have fun.
"For me it's just about having a great time with the girls," she said.
"I think the professional level can get pretty serious pretty quick so I make sure with my sessions and when I'm doing anything with the kids, it's all fun based, having a great time, it's playing the game rather than having to be all serious with too many drills.
"I find the small-sided games, it caters for everything. They improve really quickly as well as get to play with a team and enjoy having fun doing something they love.
"To be able to share that with a group of girls, all from different clubs, different schools, I think it's great to have a different mix because the best thing about it for the girls is meeting new friends. And it's such an easy way to make new friends."
Peters has fond memories of her time growing up in the country and was happy to be able to return and give something back to the next generation.
"I was born in Young and lived in Harden until I was five, then went to Leeton until I did my first year in high school there, and then moved to Sydney," Peters explained.
"I was kind of lost when I moved to Sydney because I had such an amazing childhood in Leeton, the community was amazing, I played every sport, everyone was so supportive, so many opportunities just to play with the boys, play with whoever I wanted, really. There wasn't many girls that played but all the guys were really great.
"So to be able to come back, the same feel, the country vibe is just amazing. People are just so passionate, eagar for any opportunity that comes across them and it's just a pleasure to be able to come back and be appreciated.
"To come all this way but for me it is so worth it to see whether there was one girl or like we're seeing 30 girls that are absolutely in love with the game and that's what we've always wanted when we play the game, for it to grow and to be able to share the joy of the game with everyone."
