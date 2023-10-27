So many shops, and businesses, and advertising catalogues feature Halloween being held on October 31 without finding out what it is really about.
It is a dark and evil ancient pagan Celtic Festival that is promoting demonic rituals, death and destruction.
Even the "trick or treat" statement is proclaiming a threat, and it harks back to ancient times when people were making sacrifices to demons to "appease" them so they wouldn't suffer "retaliation or harm".
How can a parent even consider dressing up their children in the hideous costumes and masks that are for sale in so many shops; and shop assistants work amongst the aisles of grotesque, ghoulish, evil and wicked things that are for sale.
The hideous masks and costumes can cause great fear and distress to many sensitive people and children, and cause mental anxiety, depression and fearful thoughts in many. The Halloween items also look aggressive, threatening, angry and ugly.
Think about it, retailers! What satisfaction do you get out of making money at the expense of causing people, and especially children, mental illness, by participating in wearing Halloween masks and clothing, and doing Satanic rituals which give demons ground to cause distress in people's lives. Almighty God hates that - and so do we.
Get rid of any acknowledgement of Halloween altogether. Don't sell or promote anything about it. Halloween is not harmless - it is dangerous, dark and demonic.
Sell products that are helpful, beautiful, edifying, lovely and good instead, and see people lifted up with hope, peace, joy and confidence.
Why not! Give it a go. Lord Jesus will be pleased with you, and so will so many others.
A warning Lake Albert and Wagga lake users.
The Wagga Wagga City Council is seeking funds to install a pipe from the polluted part of the Murrumbidgee River to Lake Albert.
Wagga Wagga residents take note: Forest Hill, Gumly, Marshalls Creek, and most likely Kyeamba Creek, are all polluted with PFAS, a mixture of forever chemicals that have been identified by some researchers to cause kidney, liver, heart, and mental problems.
Do we need this pumped into Lake Albert? It already has enough problems. Also Kapooka Creek and Sandy Creek are full of this mixture of poison.
The Department of Defence has treated some residents along Kapooka Creek, some 20 or more homes, like the enemy.
The federal Member for Wagga doesn't want to know about it - too hard to handle. He has been asked by myself on two occasions to represent in Parliament but no action.
So don't leave it until it is too late for action. Speak out, remember the asbestos saga still killing people.
Sir... I"m told the meaning of the words Wagga Wagga is "place of many crows"....
I'm inclined to add to that, "and lots of pot holes" ... not a tourist town!
So the "No" vote prevailed as it was expected that it would, but are we all that surprised?
We now hear (on TV) that a week of mourning will be had for the natives to cope with their disappointment.
However, may one ask what about the rest of the Australian people who also didn't get what they were promised?
Us terrible "white" no voters didn't get the $750 drop in our electricity bills and the reduction in our cost of living but no concern of public outcry are we hearing about our loss.
Now when we consider that over $450 million dollars was sunk into the "Voice" (cause) to "no avail" imagine what that waste of taxpayers' money could have achieved for the benefit of "all" Australians who needs are not being met.
We need more hospitals with "better paid" doctors and nurses to service the people. More schools are needed with teachers (better paid). We need security with defence for our nation. We need nuclear energy. The list goes on. These needs are required by both black and white citizens.
Instead, all we got was more crippling debt.
The Aussie people won't have short memories next election day. Time for Albanese to go.
It's sad that some of our senior Defence personnel do not appear to be taking the possibility of unidentified flying objects as a security threat seriously ("The truth is out there: Australia accused of treating UFO threat as a 'piss-take'", dailyadvertiser.com.au, October 22).
Understandably, the matter is being taken more seriously in the United States where they are ever alert to possible security threats.
They are even said to check beneath their beds each night for the presence of Reds.
How shamefaced our sceptical defence personnel would be if tomorrow green beings with telescopic eyes were to be observed in a field attempting to communicate with a cow in their fluted extra-terrestrial language ordering it to take them to its leader.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.