Another good draw is a big boost as Wagga trainer Luke Mulley chases his biggest win yet.
Stable newcomer My Ultimate Skeeta has come up with barrier two in the $50,000 NSW Breeders Challenge four-year-old entires and geldings.
After finishing fifth in his semi-final last week from the one alley, Mulley hopes not drawing the on the inside will help on Sunday.
"We were pretty lucky with the draws but I think the two is probably better than the one," Mulley said.
"He was a bit silly out of the one last week without having a horse inside him, he kept baulking at the pegs, thought he saw something and tried to jump it and missed the start, so it didn't work out ideal, but I think the two is the better option.
"We can be up in between the horses and hopefully we can get away safely."
The semi-final run was My Ultimate Skeeta's first since being purchased by Mulley.
After a couple of false starts he feels the four-year-old will be better for the run. And knows he will need to be.
"I was disappointed in his run, I thought he probably should have went better than that and the only excuse I could find was Saturday it was 34 degrees when I left the stables and it was hot all the way until the other side of Goulburn.
"I stopped and checked him at Gundagai and he was sweating that much the floor of the float was wet, it was just dripping off him and he got a bit nervous as well as hot.
"I think that just took the edge off him and was the difference as I thought he should have finished third and he was a couple of lengths off that.
"Hopefully that's all it was."
This series wasn't a focus for Mulley who was just looking for a horse capable of racing at metropolitan level.
However it's come up at a good time after a chequered preparation.
"If he can travel a bit better and having that run under his belt, as it was his first start in nine weeks you would naturally expect he will go a little bit better, which he will need to," Mulley said.
"If he can step and go a little bit better hopefully he will be in that top half of the field."
There are plenty of Riverina interests across the group one NSW Breeders Challenge race day.
Temora trainer Garry Harpley has drawn barrier seven in the $150,000 two-year-old fillies final with Aromet Girl.
Captains Catch has drawn the outside of the front row for Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse in the $150,000 three-year-old colts and geldings final while stablemate Gotta Lockheed is the first emergency in the two-year-old colts and geldings division.
Most Triumphant is set to start from barrier six in the three-year-old fillies final for Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting.
They also have Blazing Home engaged.
Young owner-breeder Jackie Gibson will line up the favourite in the three-year-old fillies final after Eye Keep Smiling's semi-final win last week. She is also represented by Libby Lou in the two-year-old fillies final.
Waratah Lou also qualified for the three-year-old colts and geldings final for owner-breeder Dianne Kelly.
Alfredtown trainer Jake Stockton has drawn 11 with semi-final winner My Sweet Sabrina in the $50,000 four-year-old mares final.
