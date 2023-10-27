Students being pulled from schools amid Wagga casual teacher shortage

Public schools across the Riverina are experiencing serious casual teacher shortfalls with students forced to go for long periods without teachers, according to the teachers' union.
A two-week NSW Department of Education survey on the number of casual teachers at public schools across the state in August found 42 per cent had an average casual teacher shortfall, however Wagga and Gundagai have recorded almost 1.5 times that figure.
The shortfall in casual teachers conducted across all metro and regional areas found regional areas were more adversely affected, with an estimated casual teacher shortfall of 59 per cent for the Rural South and West School Performance Directorate, which includes Wagga.
Wagga and Gundagai are currently experiencing casual teacher shortfalls of 60 per cent or higher, a Department of Education spokesperson said.
The survey found there was on average a daily shortfall of 3184 casual teachers statewide and 87 per cent of public schools reported a shortage of casual teachers in the two-week window.
NSW Teachers Federation country organiser Jack O'Brien said the shortfall was forcing teachers away from their dedicated roles.
"Having no access to casual teachers very quickly becomes a serious problem for a school, because what that means is those [class] covers will happen internally," Mr O'Brien said.
"The first thing which happens when a school can't get access to a casual, is another teacher is taken away from their duties.
"One common thing I've seen [locally] is teachers who have been employed to help students disadvantaged by COVID catch up have turned into roaming casual teachers.
"That means the funding designated to helping those students catch up on their literacy and numeracy doesn't happen."
In another case, Mr O'Brien said a class of Year 12 students at a Riverina school experienced more than 100 lessons without a teacher this year.
He said some parents, having seen that schools are unable to find teachers to cover classes, were pulling students from the public school system.
It comes just weeks after the state government announced a pay rise for school teachers which would make them the highest paid in the nation following tense negotiations with the NSWTF.
Mr O'Brien said prior to that deal, NSW was losing teachers to other states, but believes with time this trend will reverse.
He said there had also been a significant decline in university enrolments for teaching, but hopes this will also turn around.
"It's not going to be a quick fix because this is something that's 10 years in the making and we need significant system reforms," he said.
In response to the outcomes of the report, a Department of Education spokesperson said teacher supply is a "national challenge" and stressed it is prioritising the issue in an effort to "increase the supply of teachers across our system".
"Delivering public school teachers their largest wage increase since the 1990s is a major step towards improving attraction and retention," the spokesperson said.
The Department of Education is currently working on ways to reduce teacher workload, including pausing or stopping a range of programs and employing more support staff, with over 600 full-time equivalent roles now in place.
The department is also offering permanent employment to eligible temporary teachers and support staff, with almost 9000 teachers and 7700 support staff already accepting.
Alternative supervision does not mean learning stops, but that the planned lesson may be affected.
Students under minimal supervision are expected to complete work or assignments already set. They would have access to the supervising teacher for general assistance with the work.
