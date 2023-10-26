Motorists in Wagga's north will have a smoother journey into town after works to expand a busy thoroughfare hit a major milestone this week.
The $1.7 million project to double the lanes on a busy stretch of Old Narrandera Road between the Olympic Highway and Pine Gully Road is now looking schmick with the final seal of bitumen applied earlier this week.
The works have also created a new dedicated right turn lane onto Pine Gully Road from Old Narrandera Road and a dedicated left-turn slip lane onto Old Narrandera Road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The River Road which intersects with Old Narrandera Road has also been reconstructed as part of the project.
Wagga Council's senior project manager Robert Mithilan said the focus has now switched to putting on the finishing touches.
"This includes installing guardrails, hydroseeding the surrounding embankments and road verges, and putting in signage, with line marking to be carried out in early November," Mr Mithilan said.
"We're really pleased with how we've been able to keep on schedule with all the different phases of this major upgrade project, which is designed to deliver improved traffic flow and safety for all road users.
Mr Mithilan acknowledged the works which started in mid-August have been disruptive to traffic and thanked the community for their "continued patience."
"These changes are also designed to make the journey smoother and safer for all road users and to enhance the capacity of these roads to meet both present and future traffic demands," he said.
The reconstructed road sections will be under 60 kilometre per hour reduced speed limits, until the contractor finishes the line marking works.
It comes as the council announced it will use funds saved from another road resealing to fix an 800 metre stretch of Old Narrandera Road west of Pine Gully Road.
The funds were granted as part of a variation approval from TfNSW following the upgrade and sealing of 5.4 kilometres of Old Narrandera Road earlier this year.
Council advises that traffic control will be in place for this section of works to allow one lane to be open to vehicles at all times.
Meanwhile, on the outskirts of town, works are set to begin at the intersection of Dunns Road and Holbrook Road in the coming weeks.
The installation of a new roundabout at the busy intersection of these two roads means detours and traffic management will be required for the duration of the project.
For the latest traffic information across the Wagga Wagga Local Government Area go to livetraffic.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.